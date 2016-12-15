No. 9 UCLA Beats UC Santa Barbara 71-59

Jordin Canada scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead No. 9 UCLA to a 71-52 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.
Canada, a junior point guard, had five rebounds, four assists and three steal for the Bruins (8-1), who won their seventh straight.
Canada scored 10 of UCLA's final 11 points over the last 3 minutes of the first half as the Bruins led 33-26 at halftime.
Sarah Porter had 11 points for the Gauchos (2-7), who cut their deficit to six points with just over a minute to go in the third quarter.
Canada scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Bruins took a 50-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
UCLA went on a 14-0 run early in the final period to take its largest lead of the game, 60-40 with 6:39 mark to play.
Monique Billings added 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals for UCLA.
Makala Roper had nine points and six rebounds for the Gauchos, who fought the Bruins to a 38-38 tie in rebounds.
The Gauchos finished 8 of 20 from 3-point range while the Bruins were just 2 of 10. It was the fifth straight game UCSB has made at least seven 3-pointers, putting them at 44 of 121 (36.3 percent) over that stretch.
