Top 25 Capsules

Johnathan Motley had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 4 Baylor showed no signs of rust in a 89-59 victory over Southern on Wednesday night.
The Bears (9-0) hadn't played since a 76-61 win over then-No. 7 Xavier on Dec. 3, but scored 15 of the game's first 18 points and shot 64 percent in the first half to put it away early.
Jared Sam and Shawn Prudhomme scored 24 points each to lead Southern (4-6). They combined to shoot 18 for 27 from the field, but the rest of the Jaguars combined to make five field goals.
---
No. 14 WISCONSIN 73, GREEN BAY 59
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nigel Hayes scored 24 points to lead Wisconsin.
Zak Showalter added 16 points, including a career-high four 3-pointers, and Ethan Happ had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (10-2).
The Badgers were a little lethargic to start and trailed Green Bay 12-11 almost 9 minutes into the game. But they reeled off a 20-4 run that included a nearly 5-minute scoreless drought for the Phoenix (4-6).
Green Bay cut the lead to seven early in the second half. But Wisconsin responded with a 25-8 run that blew the game open.
Kerem Kanter led Green Bay with 18 points.
