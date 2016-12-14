Milton, Ojeleye lead SMU over McNeese State

Shake Milton scored a season-high 17 points and SMU defeated McNeese State 92-56 on Wednesday night for the Mustangs' fourth straight win.
Milton hit 4 of 5 3-point attempts, while Semi Ojeleye made 4 of 7 for 16 points. Sterling Brown had his third career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. SMU was 12 of 23 from the arc.
The Mustangs (8-3), who shot 50 percent, grabbed a season-high 51 rebounds and had a 40-14 advantage in points in the paint.
Kalob Ledoux had four 3-pointers and 16 points to lead McNeese (2-6), which lost its third straight. The Cowboys made 11 3-pointers.
Ojeleye scored the game's first points on three 3-pointers. Milton had two 3-pointers and Ben Moore five points in an 11-0 run for a 37-7 lead with 8:49 left in the first half, which ended with SMU ahead 48-23. The Cowboys only got as close as 17 early in the second half.
