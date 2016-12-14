UALR beats Northern Arizona 72-67

Marcus Johnson Jr. scored 15 points, Jalen Jackson added 14 and Lis Shoshi scored seven of his eight points in the final 4:35 to help UALR beat Northern Arizona 72-67 on Wednesday night to win their sixth straight.
Northern Arizona's Jordyn Martin tied it at 60 with two free throws with 6:02 to play, but Oliver Black replied with a jumper and Shoshi hit two free throws and a jumper and the Trojans led by six. The Lumberjacks closed to 68-65 on JoJo Anderson's 3, but Jackson hit a jumper and a free throw and ULAR led 71-65. Shoshi iced it with a free throw with a second left.
Kemy Osse scored 11 points and Maurius Hill added 10 for the Trojans (9-2).
Martin scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (2-9), who have lost four straight. Marcus DeBerry scored 13 points and Anderson had 12 with a career-high 10 assists.
