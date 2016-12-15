Top 25 Capsules

Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 15 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a dominating 83-30 victory over South Dakota State on Wednesday night.
The Cardinals (9-2) extended their winning streak to three games thanks to a strong start and finish to the first half. Louisville scored the game's first 11 points and then finished the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 38-14 lead.
Jones played a big role in getting the huge lead as she scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, easily surpassing her previous high of eight points against Chattanooga on Nov. 21.
South Dakota State (8-3), which announced Wednesday that Macy Miller would miss the rest of the season, struggled without their leading scorer. The Jackrabbits committed a season-worst 30 turnovers and shot 19.6 percent from the field. They were led by Kerri Young's 13 points.
---
No. 9 UCLA 71, UC SANTA BARBARA 59
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Jordin Canada scored a career-high 30 points on 11-of-21 shooting to lead UCLA.
Canada, a junior point guard, had five rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Bruins (8-1), who won their seventh straight.
Canada scored 10 of UCLA's final 11 points over the last 3 minutes of the first half as the Bruins led 33-26 at halftime.
Sarah Porter had 11 points for the Gauchos (2-7), who cut their deficit to six points with just over a minute to go in the third quarter.
---
No. 22 SOUTH FLORIDA 129, SAINT FRANCIS, Pa. 80
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Maria Jespersen had 24 points and 11 rebounds, Ariadna Pujol added 20 points and South Florida set a school scoring record.
The Bulls (8-0), who scored 126 against Grambling in 2009, matched the best start in school history, joining the 1976-77 and 2012-13 teams. They matched the school record with 48 field goals — on 73 attempts — to shoot 66 percent for the game.
South Florida scored the first 10 points of the game, went up 17-3 and made 10 of 14 free throws in the first quarter to race to a 37-20 lead. The roll continued when the Bulls made 13 of 18 shots (72 percent), including 5 of 7 behind the arc, in the second quarter to lead 70-43 at halftime.
Jazz Bond added 17 points and Laia Flores had 13 points and eight assists of USF.
Jessica Kovatch had a school-record nine 3-pointers and scored a career-high 37 points for St. Francis (3-5), which became the first team this season to score more than 65 points against USF.
---
MISSISSIPPI 83, No. 25 OREGON 67
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Taylor Manuel scored 22 points to lead Mississippi.
Madinah Muhammad added 18 points for the Rebels (8-2), who went 4 of 20 from beyond the arc and were outrebounded 41-37 but used 17 Oregon turnovers, eight off steals, to score 23 points.
Ruthy Hebard was 10 of 13 from the field and scored 22 points for the Ducks (8-2), who had a four-game winning streak snapped.
The Ducks were ranked this week for the first time since December 2003.
