December 14, 2016 6:30 PM

Saint Joseph's closes on 15-4 run to beat Princeton

PRINCETON, N.J.

Shavar Newkirk scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Lamarr Kimble had 17 points, eight boards and nine assists, and Saint Joseph's closed on a 15-4 run to beat Princeton 76-68 Wednesday night.

Princeton took its first lead at 62-61 on Spencer Weisz's 3-pointer with 6:37 left. But Newkirk made a driving layup, Charlie Brown hit a pull-up jumper and Markell Lodge grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in to give Saint Joseph's a 67-64 lead. Nick Robinson made two free throws for a five-point lead and his layup extended it to 71-64 with 47.7 seconds left.

Brown finished with 12 points for Saint Joseph's (5-4), which scored the first six points of the game and never trailed in the first half.

Devin Cannady made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points for Princeton (4-5), which hit 10 3s after setting a school record with 17 on Saturday.

