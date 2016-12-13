Sino-Europe puts up another 100 million euros for AC Milan

The group of Chinese investors buying AC Milan has put up another 100 million euros ($107 million) for the purchase of the Serie A club.
The completion of the deal had been scheduled for Tuesday, but last week Silvio Berlusconi's holding company and Sino-Europe Sports agreed to a three-month delay, postponing the closing until March 3.
The agreement required Sino-Europe to provide another 100 million euros by Monday — in addition to 100 million euros already paid — and on Tuesday a statement by the Chinese consortium confirmed the sum had been deposited.
The deal with Sino-Europe, which includes the participation of a Chinese state investment fund, values Milan at 740 million euros (about $800 million).
Berlusconi owns 99.93 percent of the club, which he purchased 30 years ago.
