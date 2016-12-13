NASCAR driver Kurt Busch selling prime beach real estate

NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is selling some prime real estate in Virginia Beach.
The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2hncMqa) that Busch has put up for sale a quarter-acre vacant lot for $1.5 million.
The plot of land on S. Atlantic Avenue sits at the northern edge of Rudee Inlet. It faces Lake Wesley in the front and the Atlantic Ocean in back.
Busch was married to Chesapeake, Virginia, native Eva Bryan between 2006 and 2011. He's also trying to sell a penthouse at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center Residences.
The price tag is $1.95 million. It's been on the market for 270 days.
