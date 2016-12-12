Jones, Taylor lead Murray St past NAIA Bethel, 103-65

Bryce Jones had a season-high 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals, freshman Jachai Taylor added a career-high 19 points and Murray State beat NAIA Bethel 103-65 on Monday night.
Jones made 5 of 6 from the field, including all three of his 3-point shots, and 7-of-7 free throws. Jonathan Stark added 16 points and five assists, Gilbert Thomas Jr. scored 12 with a career-high nine rebounds, Terrell Miller Jr. added 11 points and Gee McGhee scored 10.
Jones and Stark each hit 3s to spark a 10-0 run to open the game and Murray State (5-5) never trailed.
The Racers shot 55 percent (35 of 64) from the field, had a season-high 25 assists and topped the 100-point plateau for the first time this season.
Andrew Rogan led Bethel with 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Marcus Burnett added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
