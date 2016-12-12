Sports

December 12, 2016 9:45 PM

Spooner scores in OT to lift Bruins over Canadiens 2-1

The Associated Press
MONTREAL

Ryan Spooner scored in overtime and his goal withstood a video review, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.

Spooner got his goal 3:20 into OT on a partial breakaway off a nice give-and-go with Torey Krug. Montreal challenged, claiming Spooner was offside, but the goal stood.

Austin Czarnik also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask made 30 saves while Boston handed Montreal a rare home loss.

Paul Byron scored late in the third period to salvage a point for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 27 shots in defeat, just his fifth loss in 21 starts this season.

David Krejci appeared to give the Bruins a victory 59 seconds into overtime, but officials determined David Pastrnak had interfered with Price.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

St. Thomas Aquinas star Sam Bruce chooses UM

View more video

Sports Videos