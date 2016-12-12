Spooner scores in OT to lift Bruins over Canadiens 2-1

Ryan Spooner scored in overtime and his goal withstood a video review, lifting the Boston Bruins over the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.
Spooner got his goal 3:20 into OT on a partial breakaway off a nice give-and-go with Torey Krug. Montreal challenged, claiming Spooner was offside, but the goal stood.
Austin Czarnik also scored for the Bruins, and Tuukka Rask made 30 saves while Boston handed Montreal a rare home loss.
Paul Byron scored late in the third period to salvage a point for the Canadiens. Carey Price stopped 27 shots in defeat, just his fifth loss in 21 starts this season.
David Krejci appeared to give the Bruins a victory 59 seconds into overtime, but officials determined David Pastrnak had interfered with Price.
