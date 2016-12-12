South Florida edges Bethune-Cookman 79-73 in overtime

Jahmal McMurray scored 20 points, including a pair of free throws that put the game out of reach with five seconds left, and South Florida slipped past Bethune-Cookman for a 79-73 overtime win Monday night.
Midway through the extra period, South Florida (5-3) got a jumper from McMurray that sparked a 7-0 spurt and gave the Bulls their first lead since late in regulation, 75-70. Bethune-Cookman (3-8) cut the deficit to 75-73 with 33 seconds left on a 3-point play from Diamante Lewis, but it was all USF from there.
Geno Thorpe, whose free throws at the end of regulation forced overtime, went 2 for 2 from the line to pad the OT lead with 16 seconds left, then McMurray hit both of his free throws to stretch the advantage to six.
Quinton Forrest and Brandon Tabb led Bethune-Cookman with 21 points each, and Reggie Baker and Lewis each had 10.
