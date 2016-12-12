NBA Capsules

Goran Dragic scored a season-high 34 points, Hassan Whiteside had 17 points and 16 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Washington Wizards 112-101 on Monday night to snap a five-game slide.
Dragic scored 13 points in the fourth for the Heat, who opened a six-game homestand. James Johnson scored 14 off the bench for Miami, which won for only the third time in 11 games at home.
John Wall scored 30 points and Bradley Beal added 29 for Washington, which is 0-2 against Miami this season.
Dragic made 14 of 23 shots, on his way to his best scoring night in a Heat uniform.
RAPTORS 122, BUCKS 100
TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Terrence Ross added 25 and Toronto beat Milwaukee for the sixth straight time.
Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds and 11 points for his team-leading seventh double-double of the season as the Raptors won for the 12th time in the last 13 meetings with the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 30 points and Jabari Parker chipped in with 27 as Milwaukee lost its third straight.
DeRozan's free throw put the Raptors ahead for good with 2:52 left in the first quarter and they extended the lead to 26 in the second quarter.
The Bucks pulled within eight in the final minute of the third, but that was as close as they got.
PACERS 110, HORNETS 94
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George and Myles Turner scored 22 points each to lead Indiana past Charlotte.
Jeff Teague had 16 points, 11 assists and five rebounds, and Rodney Stuckey added 14 points for the Pacers, who have won two straight since returning home from a five-game road trip.
Marco Belinelli scored 14 points for the Hornets, Marvin Williams and Nicolas Batum each had 13 and Kemba Walker added 12.
C.J. Miles made the go ahead 3-pointer with 5.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter to start an 11-1 run by the Pacers. It gave Indiana a 76-73 lead and Stuckey's two free throws with 8:56 to play put the Pacers ahead 84-74.
