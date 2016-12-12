DeRozan, Ross help Raptors beat Bucks for 6th straight time

DeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Terrence Ross added 25 and the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks for the sixth straight time, 122-100 on Monday night.
Jonas Valanciunas had 13 rebounds and 11 points for his team-leading seventh double-double of the season as the Raptors won for the 12th time in the last 13 meetings with the Bucks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a team-high 30 points and Jabari Parker chipped in with 27 as Milwaukee lost its third straight.
DeRozan's free throw put the Raptors ahead for good with 2:52 left in the first quarter and they extended the lead to 26 in the second quarter.
The Bucks pulled within eight in the final minute of the third on two free throws by Malcolm Brogdon, but that was as close as they got.
Ross scored the first seven points of the fourth as Toronto used a 14-2 run to effectively seal the win.
The Raptors shot 50.6 percent from the floor and 56 percent from 3-point range. Keyed by nine points from DeRozan and eight from DeMarre Carroll, Toronto led 33-23 after the first quarter.
The Raptors' reserves took over in the second, led by 12 points from Ross, as Toronto jumped out to a 26-point lead. Though Parker paced Milwaukee with eight points in the quarter, the Raptors still led 69-49 at halftime.
Antetokounmpo scored 15 points and Parker had eight as Milwaukee closed the gap to 92-82 by the end of the third.
TIP-INS
Bucks: Despite making 10 or more 3-pointers in their last three games, Milwaukee was held to just 4 of 24 from beyond the arc by Toronto. ... Bucks rookie Thon Maker, who played high-school basketball in nearby Orangeville, Ontario, played his first professional game in Canada, finishing with three points and three rebounds. ... The Bucks continued their strong play in the paint. Averaging 49.2 points per game coming into the game, good for second in the league, Milwaukee had 54 points in the paint on Monday.
Raptors: The Raptors improved to 10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents this season, with all three losses coming against Cleveland. ... Toronto scored at least 100 points for the 11th straight game, the longest active streak in the NBA.
LOU WHO?
With four 3-pointers, Lowry set a new franchise record by hitting at least three from beyond the arc for the ninth consecutive game. The previous record was eight, set by his former teammate Lou Williams from March 27th to April 11th, 2015.
STATISTICAL ANOMALY?
"It is a good example of sometimes how analytics don't tell the entire story. It gives you a hint but doesn't tell the entire story because if you can explain to me how we can shoot the ball and score as well as Golden State that would be a good essay." — Raptors coach Dwane Casey after being told that the Raptors and Warriors share the NBA lead for offensive efficiency with a rating of 114.2 points per 100 possessions.
UP NEXT
Bucks: Host Chicago on Thursday night in the first game of a home-and-home series.
Raptors: At Philadelphia on Wednesday night, looking for a 14th straight win over the 76ers.
