Goodwin scores 18, FGCU beats FIU 82-63

Brandon Goodwin scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half and made 3 of 5 3-pointers and Florida Gulf Coast never trailed in beating FIU 82-63 on Sunday night to win its sixth consecutive game for the first time in Division I history.
Christian Terrell scored 14 points, Marc-Eddy Norelia had 13 and Rayjon Tucker and RaySean Scott Jr. added 10 apiece for the Eagles (7-3), who had won five straight in 2014-15.
Leading 41-27 at halftime, FGCU scored six straight points and led by 22 early in the second half. Demetris Morant made a slam dunk on a fast break amid a 7-0 run and the Eagles led 66-39 with 10:18 left and were never threatened.
Goodwin's layup sparked the Eagles' opening 11-2 run and FGCU made 5 of 9 3-pointers (55.6 percent) to FIU's 1 of 7 in the half.
Donte McGill scored 25 points and made all 12 of his free throws for the Golden Panthers (3-7), who have lost three straight.
