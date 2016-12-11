Sports

December 11, 2016 6:25 PM

Freshmen reserves help No. 17 Texas women beat Tennessee

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

Freshmen Jada Underwood and Joyner Holmes came off the bench to combine for 25 points and both made a pair of free throws in the last 10 seconds to help No. 17 Texas hold off Tennessee 72-67 on Sunday.

Holmes made two free throws with 10 seconds left, four seconds after a 3-pointer by Alexa Middleton pulled the Lady Vols within 68-64. Underwood's free throws came six seconds after a Diamond DeShields 3 made it 70-67.

Underwood and Brooke McCarty, who made two free throws with 21 seconds left to make it a seven-point lead, had 13 points apiece for the Longhorns (3-4). Holmes, reserve Lashann Higgs and Kelsey Lang added 12 apiece, and the Texas reserves outscored Tennessee's 39-8.

Jaime Nared had a career-high 22 points for Tennessee (4-4) before fouling out with 1:48 left. She had 12 in the second quarter when the Lady Vols cut a 15-point deficit to 37-32 at the half. DeShields had 19, nine in the third quarter, including a free throw that gave Tennessee its last lead at 46-45.

Texas went 7 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter and finished 13 of 17. Tennessee made 5 of 9.

