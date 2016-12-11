Plum sets Pac-12 record in No. 11 Washington's 92-66 win

Kelsey Plum matched her season-high with 44 points and became the Pac-12's career scoring leader in No. 11 Washington's 92-66 win over Boise State on Sunday.
Plum entered the day needing 23 points to surpass the mark of Stanford's Chiney Ogwumike, who finished her career with 2,737 points. Plum nearly accomplished the record in the first half, scoring 22 points before the break. Plum hit back-to-back 3-pointers to push the Huskies lead to 19 and then made two free throws with 34 seconds left to tie the mark.
After missing her first two shots of the second half, Plum made a pair of free throws with 8:38 left in the third quarter to set the new mark. The record was not acknowledged until after the game.
Plum, the national scoring leader, finished 15 of 26 shooting and added nine rebound. She had five 3s to her 265, tying the Husky career record. Washington (10-1) won its seventh straight.
Marijk Vanderschaaf led Boise State (8-1) with 16 points.
Comments