Cousins leads Redskins over Eagles 27-22

When Carson Wentz had the Philadelphia Eagles 17 yards from victory in the final minute, it didn't matter the team was down to one running back, a fourth-string right tackle and third long snapper.
They didn't get it done and nobody was making excuses.
"We lost. That's what really matters," Wentz said. "We didn't finish at the end. We had a chance to finish the game and win it on offense and we didn't do that."
Kirk Cousins rallied the Redskins to a 27-22 win over the Eagles on Sunday, sending Philadelphia to its fourth straight loss and keeping Washington in the playoff mix.
It was a familiar way to lose a game for the Eagles (5-8). One play would've changed the outcome in five of their eight losses.
"It's frustrating, but we just have to keep learning from it and keep growing as a team," Wentz said.
Chris Thompson had a 25-yard TD run with 1:53 remaining and Ryan Kerrigan sacked Wentz to force a fumble in the red zone to secure the win for the Redskins (7-5-1).
"I'm just glad we were able to make a play," Redskins defensive end Chris Baker said.
Cousins threw two TD passes, including an 80-yard toss to DeSean Jackson and 15-yarder to Pierre Garcon .
But Leodis McKelvin intercepted Cousins and returned it 29 yards for a TD early in the fourth quarter to get Philadelphia back in it.
Here's some things we learned in Washington's fifth straight win over Philadelphia:
D-JAX STILL HAS IT
Jackson had three catches for 102 yards, the third time he's had more than 100 yards in five games against his former team. The speedy receiver hasn't had the same success in Washington that he did in Philadelphia when he went to three Pro Bowls between 2008-13, but he's still one of the top playmakers in the league.
"I wish I could do it every game, no matter which team I'm playing against," he said. "I'm just here to do my job. My job is to run fast and catch balls whether it's 2 yards or 60. I don't call the plays."
NO. 91 SIGHTING
Fletcher Cox got his first sack since Oct. 9 and Philadelphia's first in three games when he brought down Cousins for a 1-yard loss in the second quarter. Cox combined with Bennie Logan for another sack in the second half. The Eagles had 20 sacks in the first six games and have only eight in the past seven games.
SNAP THIS
Nobody cares about the long snapper until he gets hurt. The Eagles lost long snapper Jon Dorenbos to a right wrist injury early in the second half. Backup Brent Celek made a poor snap on a 50-yard field goal attempt and then suffered a stinger, leaving Trey Burton to handle the tough task. Holder Donnie Jones reached up to catch Burton's high snap and Caleb Sturgis took a stutter-step before kicking a 41-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Eagles a 22-21 lead.
ANOTHER PLAYMAKER
Four Redskins scored TDs: Jackson, Garcon, Thompson and Rob Kelley. The league's No. 2-ranked offense only had the ball 23:22 and was held to 334 total yards, but made the most out of few opportunities. Thompson is often overlooked, but he took a pitch and ran in for the winning score in a clutch spot. He admitted afterward he should've gone down at the 1 so the Redskins could run down the clock and kick the go-ahead field goal at the end.
"I probably should have taken a knee, but what if the field goal gets blocked or the snap gets bobbled?" Thompson said.
NORMAN'S WEEK
Redskins CB Josh Norman finally gets a chance to play the game he's waited for all season. The Redskins host the Carolina Panthers next Monday night. Norman was released by the Panthers after rescinded the franchise tag.
"They know what time it is," Norman said of his former team.
