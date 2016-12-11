They're soaking up the sun and soaking up the run from the Pass to MGM Park

Sissy Moreland and Marcos Rodrigues cross the finish line together at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Medals are ready to be passed out at the finish line at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Dave Dessauer runs along the beach at sun rise to warm up for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners start the race at Henderson Point during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Gavin Sims crosses the finish line at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners race past U. S. and Canadian flags as they near the finish line at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners begin their race at Henderson Point at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners cross the finish line on the warning track at MGM Park at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Pax Mogenson crosses the finish line at MGM Park during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners pass under a U. S. flag at MGM Park during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
Runners begin their race at Henderson Point at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
As the sun rises, runners start their race at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com
The Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon begins at Henderson Point, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016.
Tim Isbell
ttisbell@sunherald.com