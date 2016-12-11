Romero leads Club America to semifinal of Club World Cup

1:13 Fireworks, lights and water make a Merry Christmas Pause

1:28 Gulfport family remembers legacy of longtime Santa

2:09 OS police chief says night parade issue was blown out of proportion

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

1:41 Real World comes to South Hancock Elementary students

1:34 'No fire, no disaster is going to stop the work of God'

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

1:16 Gulfport Police Chief on fight video: “That’s sick”

1:52 Scenes from the 48th annual Gulf Coast Marching Band Festival