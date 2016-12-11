Sports

Brazel wins Hong Kong Open for 1st European Tour title

The Associated Press
HONG KONG

Australia's Sam Brazel birdied the 18th hole to narrowly edge Rafa Cabrera Bello to capture the Hong Kong Open on Sunday, his first title on the European Tour.

Ranked 480th in the world, Brazel plays on the Asian Tour and had never had a top-10 European Tour finish before. The win gives him automatic entry into European Tour events for the next two years.

Brazel and Cabrera Bello started the round level at 11 under, but the Australian sank three consecutive birdies on the back nine to take the lead, and then made his birdie putt on the final hole to nudge the Spaniard for the title.

Brazel shot a 68 for an overall total of 13-under 267, while Cabrera Bello, who had a double bogey on the par-3 8th hole, shot a 69 and finished a stroke back.

Andrew Dodt of Australia shot a final-round 66 to tie for third with Tommy Fleetwood of England (68), two shots off the leader.

David Lipsky of the United States carded a 68 to finish in fourth place at 10 under for the tournament.

