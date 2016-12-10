Texas A&M cruises to 83-76 win over South Carolina State

Tyler Davis scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting as Texas A&M defeated South Carolina State 83-76 on Saturday night.
Texas A&M (7-2) led by at least eight points through the second half until a last-second 3-pointer by South Carolina State's Greg Mortimer. Eric Eaves scored 23 points and Edward Stephens added 18 for the undersized Bulldogs (2-7).
The Aggies doubled up SCSU 48-24 on points in the paint.
Admon Gilder contributed 16 points for A&M and teammates D.J. Hogg and Robert Williams added 15 each.
A&M coach Billy Kennedy freely used his bench and the Aggies' reserves outscored SCSU's reserves 18-7.
The Bulldogs stayed within striking distance by shooting 52.2 percent from the 3-point line (12 of 23), compared to 20 percent for the Aggies (4 of 20). Stephens made 6-of-11 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.
BIG PICTURE
A&M wrapped up the cushiest portion of its schedule, with double-digit victories against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Denver and a closer call against SCSU (7-point win) with no significant injuries, the most they can ask for in playing this type of home schedule in early December.
SCSU has won just two of its seven games, but the Bulldogs can take heart that they're almost through the woods of a rugged nonconference trail. Playing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference won't be anything like playing the likes of Wichita State, South Carolina, Syracuse, Miami, A&M and next week Clemson in November and December.
UP NEXT
The Aggies travel to Houston's Toyota Center, home of the NBA's Rockets, on Saturday to face No. 20 Arizona as part of a doubleheader with Texas and Arkansas.
The Bulldogs continue their robust nonconference schedule on Tuesday at Clemson.
