Lewis has 18 points, leads Abilene Christian to 90-69 win

Jaren Lewis scored 18 points, grabbed five rebounds, dished out three assists and had two steals as Abilene Christian rolled over NAIA Northern New Mexico 90-69 on Saturday.
Jalone Friday had 16 points; Hayden Farquhar added 12 with seven rebounds and Jovan Crnic chipped in 10 points.
Abilene Christian (5-3) shot 32 of 55 (58.2 percent) from the floor, while limiting the Eagles to 21-of-48 shooting.
The Wildcats held Northern New Mexico scoreless for almost seven minutes in the first half.
Farquhar nailed a 3-pointer to start ACU on a 19-3 run midway through the first period to take a 51-34 lead into the locker room.
ACU pushed its advantage to 66-42 at the 13:14 mark of the second half. The Eagles closed to 78-64 with 4:54 left in the game but ACU responded with another run.
Jeffrey long and Ezini Ugbisien had 16 and 15 points respectively to lead the Eagles.
