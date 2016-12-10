NHL Capsules

Brayden Schenn scored three power-play goals to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to their eighth straight victory, a 4-2 win over the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Jakub Voracek added an empty-netter and also had three assists for the Flyers, who matched Montreal for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.
Philadelphia last won eight straight games from Jan. 6-19, 2002.
Devin Shore had both goals for the Stars.
Steve Mason made 21 saves for his seventh straight win.
Kari Lehtonen made 18 saves for the Stars, falling to 1-11-3 against Philadelphia.
KINGS 4, SENATORS 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Lewis had a goal and an assist, and Jeff Carter and Alec Martinez scored on the same power play early in the first period of Los Angeles' victory over Ottawa.
Peter Budaj made 19 saves and earned an assist, and Marian Gaborik scored his first goal since Feb. 12 to cap the Kings' final home game before a three-week, nine-game stint on the road until New Year's Eve.
Mike Condon stopped 15 shots, and Zack Smith scored for Ottawa, which has lost four of six. The Senators struggled to beat Budaj, the longtime Montreal goalie, in the second stop of their swing through California.
Veteran forward Chris Neil played his 1,000th game for Ottawa, joining Daniel Alfredsson and Chris Phillips as the only Senators to reach the mark.
