Youngstown advances to FCS semis, 30-23 over Wofford in 2 OT

Trevor McCaster scored on a 2-yard run, Youngstown State made two defensive stands in overtime and the Penguins defeated Wofford 30-23 in double overtime on Saturday in the FCS quarterfinals.
Wofford turned the ball over on downs on the first overtime possession, failing twice to gain 1 yard from the 2-yard line. The Penguins then missed a 37-yard field goal before McCaster capped their second possession.
On the Terriers final possession, the Youngstown defense stuffed two running players before two pass attempts that weren't close to being completed. Wofford only attempted three passes in the game.
The Penguins (11-3), who finished 8-0 at home, play at second-seeded Eastern Washington (12-1), a 38-0 winner over Richmond, next weekend.
Hunter Wells threw three touchdown passes for Youngstown and Jody Webb had 213 yards on 34 carries, both career highs, and a school-record 327 all-purpose yards.
Joe Newman ran for 125 yards and a touchdown and Lorenzo Long had two touchdown runs for Wofford (10-4).
Zak Kennedy made just one of four field goals but it was his 32-yard with 5:04 to play that forced overtime. The Penguins also had a punt blocked and missed an extra point.
Wofford, which had won six straight, came up short on a 53-yard field goal on the last play of regulation.
Comments