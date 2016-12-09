Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi gets 2-year ban for doping

Swimming governing body FINA says Chen Xinyi of China has been suspended for two years from competition after testing positive to the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide during the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Chen, who was a gold medalist on China's 4x100-meter medley relay team at the Kazan, Russia world championships in 2015, had already been suspended from competition by the Court of Arbitration for Sport during the Rio Games after the positive test.
FINA said in a statement Friday that the 18-year-old Chen's ban will end on Aug. 10, 2018.
