Oshie, Johansson, Grubauer lift Caps over Sabres 4-1

T.J. Oshie and Marcus Johansson each scored a goal, Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.
Jakub Vrana and John Carlson also scored, helping Washington beat Buffalo for the third time in 15 days.
Kyle Okposo had a goal and Robin Lehner made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost three of their last four.
Oshie gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 6:43 into the second period when he lifted a shot from the right edge of the crease past Lehner. Jay Beagle drew two defenders into the corner and sent the puck back to a wide open Oshie for his ninth goal of the season.
Vrana scored his first NHL goal on a power play to make it 2-0 with 7:21 left in the second. Evgeny Kuznetsov set up the goal, skating in from the right boards and sliding a backhand to Vrana in front for the tap-in. Kuznetsov has four assists in his last three games.
Grubauer made 10 of his saves in the second period, including one on a point-blank shot from Sabres center Jack Eichel that bounced off the back of the goaltender's skate.
The Sabres finally scored with 7:53 remaining when Okposo scored off a rebound on the power play. Okposo leads the Sabres with nine points.
Carlson put the Capitals back up by two goals when he scored his first of the season on a power play with 5:30 remaining. Carlson collected a long rebound at the point and sent a slap shot over Lehner's glove.
Johansson added his 12th goal of the year into an empty net with 1:12 left.
The Capitals improved to 14-3-2 when scoring first and 12-1-1 when leading after two periods.
NOTES: Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom went to the locker room to be evaluated for an undisclosed injury late in the first period but was able to return for the start of the second. Backstrom leads Washington with 22 points. ... D Dmitry Kulikov, D Josh Gorges and F Nicolas Deslauriers returned to the Sabres lineup. Kulikov sat out 13 games with a lower-back injury, Gorges missed three games because of a non-displaced fracture in his foot and a knee injury kept Deslauriers out for 19 games. ... Capitals D Matt Niskanen did not make the trip after sustaining an upper-body injury in Wednesday's win over Boston. ... Sabres F Derek Grant missed the game due to an illness. ... Buffalo returned D Brendan Guhle to his junior team on Friday after the 19-year-old played in the past three games. ... Washington's Barry Trotz coached in his 1,386th NHL game, tying Mike Keenan for ninth on the career list.
UP NEXT:
Capitals: Host the Canucks on Sunday night.
Sabres: Have three days off before hosting the Kings on Tuesday night.
