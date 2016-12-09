Ryan scores twice to lift Canes over Kings 3-1

Derek Ryan scored twice, Cam Ward made 21 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 on Thursday night.
Ryan had his first multigoal performance in 20 NHL games. A fixture in the lineup since being called up from the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL on Nov. 11, Ryan has six points in the last seven games. He will turn 30 on Dec. 29 and has three goals this season and five in his career.
Brock McGinn also scored for Carolina.
Drew Doughty scored for the Kings and Jeff Zatkoff made 15 saves in his first 60-minute performance of the season.
Andrej Nestrasil fed Ryan for the first score of the game with 2:09 left in the first. With Kings defensemen Alec Martinez and Jake Muzzin on the same man, Nestrasil found Ryan all alone, and he broke away for the backhand around Zatkoff.
Ryan made it 2-0 at 13:13 in the second period, finishing off a highlight-reel passing sequence for a short-handed goal. After breaking into a 2-on-1, Ryan sent a no-look backhand pass around defenseman Drew Doughty to McGinn, and McGinn sent the puck under a diving Doughty back to Ryan, who banked it off the far post.
McGinn also sniped one top-shelf over Zatkoff 4:20 into the third period to make it 3-0.
Doughty's goal closed the scoring at 12:50 in the third period.
NOTES: Doughty turned 27 on Thursday. ... Zatkoff's start was his first since Nov. 11. ... Kings C Andy Andreoff, RW Devin Setoguchi and D Tom Gilbert were healthy scratches. ... Hurricanes C Elias Lindholm missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Hurricanes D Klas Dahlbeck and Ryan Murphy were healthy scratches.
UP NEXT
Hurricanes: End a three-game California trip in San Jose on Saturday night.
Kings: Host Ottawa in a Saturday matinee.
Comments