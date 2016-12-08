Cocoa runs over Bolles for Florida 4A championship

Javian Hawkins, Lasedrick King and quarterback Bruce Judson all ran for more than 100 yards Thursday night and Cocoa rolled to a 31-17 win over Jacksonville Bolles in the Florida Class 4A football championship.
Hawkins ran 70 yards on the fourth play from scrimmage and the Tigers (11-1) scored on all four of their first-half possessions to take a 24-7 lead.
King's 132 yards rushing included a 9-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a 72-yard TD run that stretched Cocoa's lead to 31-10 with 10:27 remaining. Judson ran for 158 yards including a 75-yard TD run. Hawkins finished with 118 yards on nine carries
E.J. Porter scored two touchdowns for Bolles (12-1), a 5-yard catch from Mac Jones and a 2-yard run.
Bolles lost in the 4A championship game for the fourth time in five years since winning in 2011.
