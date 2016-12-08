Sports

December 8, 2016 8:55 PM

Cocoa runs over Bolles for Florida 4A championship

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla.

Javian Hawkins, Lasedrick King and quarterback Bruce Judson all ran for more than 100 yards Thursday night and Cocoa rolled to a 31-17 win over Jacksonville Bolles in the Florida Class 4A football championship.

Hawkins ran 70 yards on the fourth play from scrimmage and the Tigers (11-1) scored on all four of their first-half possessions to take a 24-7 lead.

King's 132 yards rushing included a 9-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and a 72-yard TD run that stretched Cocoa's lead to 31-10 with 10:27 remaining. Judson ran for 158 yards including a 75-yard TD run. Hawkins finished with 118 yards on nine carries

E.J. Porter scored two touchdowns for Bolles (12-1), a 5-yard catch from Mac Jones and a 2-yard run.

Bolles lost in the 4A championship game for the fourth time in five years since winning in 2011.

