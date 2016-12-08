Former Stone High, MGCCC standout named All-SEC

Former Stone High and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College standout Justin Evans was announced as an All-SEC second-team selection by The Associated Press on Thursday.
The honor comes several days after Evans, a Texas A&M safety, earned the same distinction from the league’s coaches.
Evans is one of the SEC’s top defensive playmakers. As a senior this year, Evans was second on the Aggies with 85 tackles and led the team with four interceptions. He also blocked a kick and had six pass breakups. Evans is headed to the Senior Bowl and will likely be a high selection in the NFL Draft.
Mississippi State wide receiver Fred Ross and Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram were both named to the first-team offense.
Ole Miss quarterback Chad Kelly and kicker Gary Wunderlich were named to the second team.
No. 1 Alabama swept the individual awards.
Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. Jonathan Allen took the honor for the top defensive player. Nick Saban was the choice for Coach of the Year after guiding the Crimson Tide (13-0) to a 54-16 victory over Florida for the SEC title and its third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.
Alabama will meet Washington (12-1) in the semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. The Crimson Tide is the defending national champion and will be seeking its fifth title in nine years under Saban.
The SEC also announced its All-Freshman team. Mississippi State lineman Jeffery Simmons and linebacker Leo Lewis both made the team, as did Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones, offensive lineman Greg Little and receiver Van Jefferson.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
