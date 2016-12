Lawsuit: Ohio college covered up football team hazing claims

1:17 WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay Pause

0:57 D'Iberville pays tribute to veterans

0:41 'I knew he was a psychopath,' victim's sister says

0:56 Schloegel Auditor still must comply with court order

0:31 Postpartum depression: You are not alone

1:25 DUI victim: “We didn’t have a choice, he did”

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photos urge support for those who struggle

1:51 Family recalls fun times at historic Biloxi home

4:58 Sports Guys: Austin Bolton will be the key to Poplarville win in 4A state final