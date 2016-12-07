Northern Kentucky beats Eastern Illinois 80-70

Lavone Holland II scored a career-high 28 points as Northern Kentucky beat Eastern Illinois 80-70 on Wednesday night.
Holland was 8 of 15 from the field — including six 3-pointers — and 6 of 10 from the line for the Norse (6-3) who have won three straight. Drew McDonald added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists and Carson Williams had 10 points and led the team with nine rebounds.
The Norse led by two at the break, but Eastern Illinois came back in the second period to tie it at 58 with 9:33 to play and took the lead, 63-62, on a layup by Demetrius McReynolds with 7:08 remaining. Northern Kentucky surged 14-2 after that — with Holland contributing two 3-pointers and three free throws — to take a 76-65 lead with 39 seconds left.
Cornell Johnston led the Panthers (5-4) with 17 points. McReynolds finished with 16.
