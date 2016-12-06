Voracek, Simmonds lift Flyers to sixth straight win

Jakub Voracek scored with 8.6 seconds left in overtime after Wayne Simmonds had two goals in regulation, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to their sixth straight victory, 3-2 over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night.
Steve Mason made 42 saves to help the Flyers to their longest winning streak in five years. Mason, who earned the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday, won his fifth straight start.
Aleksander Barkov and Jussi Jokinen scored for Florida, which completed a six-game trip with a 1-5-0 record.
Mason turned aside Florida's best chance in overtime when he denied Aaron Ekblad's slap shot from close range.
