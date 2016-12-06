Magee makes 5 3s, Wofford beats DII Virginia Wise 116-56

Fletcher Magee made 9 of 10 shots, including all five of his 3-pointers, and scored 24 points to help Wofford beat Division II Virginia Wise 116-56 on Tuesday night.
Ryan Sawvell was also near perfect from the floor. He was 10 of 12, with three 3-pointers for 23 points, and Wofford shot 45 of 64 overall for a season-high 70.3 field-goal percentage.
It was Wofford's second highest scoring game of the season after beating NAIA-member Allen 117-77 on Nov. 15.
Eric Garcia had 14 points and seven assists and Cameron Jackson added 10 points for Wofford (3-6). The Terriers had 34 assists on 45 made field goals.
Wofford opened with an 18-6 spurt in the first five minutes and finished 15 of 22 from long distance.
Michal Seals paced Virginia-Wise with 15 points. Dimitri Sousa and Taiwo Badmus each made three 3-pointers and scored 13 and 11 points, respectively.
