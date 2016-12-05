Women's Top 25 Capsules

Ashton Millender and Jacqui Grant each scored 15 points to lead No. 16 DePaul to a 94-62 win over Prairie View A&M on Monday.
Tanita Allen added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Jessica January had 12 points and seven assists for DePaul, which scored 30 points off 21 Prairie View A&M turnovers and outrebounded the Panthers 49-37.
The Blue Demons (6-1) opened the game with a 9-2 run and never trailed, building a 31-11 lead after the first quarter.
Alexus Parker paced the Panthers (4-5) with 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
No. 25 VIRGINIA TECH 76, GARDNER-WEBB 42
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Sidney Cook scored 17 points, and Regan Magarity had 10 points and 13 rebounds to help Virginia Tech beat Gardner-Webb.
The Hokies were ranked in The Associated Press poll earlier Monday for the first time since January 2006.
Chanette Hicks had 16 points and seven assists for Virginia Tech (8-0).
Alexus Hill led Gardner-Webb (3-4) with 11 points.
