NBA Capsules

Russell Westbrook became the first NBA player with five consecutive triple-doubles since Michael Jordan had seven straight in 1989, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 101-92 on Sunday night.
Westbrook finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. The Thunder have won all five games during Westbrook's triple-double stretch. It was his 10th triple-double of the season and the 47th of his career.
Enes Kanter had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Victor Oladipo added 15 points for the Thunder.
Anthony Davis, the league's leading scorer, had 37 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans. Buddy Hield, who led Oklahoma to the Final Four last season, scored 16 points in his first game back in the state.
PACERS 111, CLIPPERS 102
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thaddeus Young scored 17 points and Indiana rallied from 15 points down to beat Los Angeles, sweeping the season series for the first time since 2013-14 with just its second road win of the season.
Paul George scored 16 points in his return after missing four of the last five games with a sore left ankle and back. Rodney Stuckey also had 16 points and Jeff Teague added 15 points.
Blake Griffin had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers, whose two-game winning streak was snapped in their return to Staples Center. They went 3-3 on their recent six-game road trip, including a 91-70 loss at Indiana last week.
KNICKS 106, KINGS 98
NEW YORK (AP) — Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony each scored 20 points, and New York held off Sacramento for its eighth win in 11 games.
The Knicks took a 21-point lead in the first half, gave up 18 consecutive points in the third quarter and then outplayed the Kings down the stretch to win their third straight overall and improve to 9-3 at home.
Brandon Jennings added 19 points for New York, and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
DeMarcus Cousins had 36 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, but shot just 9 for 30.
MAGIC 98, PISTONS 92
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 21 points and blocked four shots to help Orlando beat Detroit.
Nikola Vucevic added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic.
Pistons guard Reggie Jackson made his season debut after missing Detroit's first 21 games with knee tendinitis. He had 18 points in 23 minutes. Marcus Morris led the Pistons with 21 points.
Orlando won for the third time in four games while Detroit had its three-game winning streak snapped.
