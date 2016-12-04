Alabama's Reuben Foster receives Butkus Award as top LB

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster has won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker.
Dick Butkus presented the bronze trophy to Foster at the Crimson Tide's team banquet Sunday.
Foster leads the top-ranked Tide with 94 tackles, including 12 for a loss and four sacks. Alabama leads the nation in total, scoring and run defense and is the top seed going into the College Football Playoffs.
Foster was second to Jaylon Smith for the high school Butkus four years ago.
The selection committee called the senior "a fearless striker" and complete linebacker.
Foster is the fourth Alabama player to win the award, joining C.J. Mosley, Rolando McClain and the late Derrick Thomas.
Vanderbilt's Zach Cunningham was the runner-up followed by Florida's Jarrad Davis, LSU's Kendall Beckwith and Iowa's Josey Jewell.
