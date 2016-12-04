Wyoming to play in Poinsettia Bowl Dec. 21

After losing the Mountain West Conference championship game Saturday night to San Diego State, Wyoming learned Sunday that it will be playing a bowl game on the Aztecs' home turf.
The Cowboys accepted an invitation to play in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl on Dec. 21 against former rival BYU.
"Obviously we would have loved to be the Mountain West Conference champions," Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said Sunday night, "but that disappointment ended at noon today when we got the official announcement from the San Diego Poinsettia Bowl people that we were going to San Diego and we were going to play BYU, which is a wonderful opportunity for the university."
San Diego State beat Wyoming 27-24 in the conference championship game Saturday night in Laramie. The Aztecs will play in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Wyoming enters the bowl game with an 8-5 overall record. BYU is 8-4 as an independent. The Cowboys and Cougars will be meeting for the first time since 2010. They've played 77 games over the years before BYU dropped out of the Mountain West Conference.
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl said he's never coached a team against BYU but is excited for the game.
"I also, in the short time that I've been in Wyoming, (am) somewhat familiar with some of the great games Wyoming has had with BYU, and so what a great matchup," Bohl said.
It will be Wyoming's 14th bowl appearance and first appearance in the San Diego County Credit Union Poinsettia Bowl. The Cowboys have an overall bowl record of 6-7 and last appeared in a bowl game in 2011.
Wyoming played in two Holiday Bowls in San Diego back in 1987 and '88 as champions of the Western Athletic Conference.
Burman said he expects thousands of Wyoming fans from the state and around the country will attend the bowl game.
"We encourage our fans to go through our UW Athletics Ticket Office to get the best available seats to this year's game," Burman said.
