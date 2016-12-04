DeKeyser scores 1:02 into OT, Red Wings beat Islanders 4-3

Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday night.
Mike Green scored twice and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and an assist for Detroit, which improved to 4-1-2 in its last seven games. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.
Anders Lee, Johnny Boychuk and Josh Bailey scored for New York, which had won a season-high three straight. Jaroslav Halak finished with 30 saves.
Detroit's Frans Nielsen had an assist while facing his former team for the first time since leaving the Islanders for a six-year, $31.5 million deal with the Red Wings last summer. The 32-year-old Danish center was selected by the Islanders in the third round of the 2002 draft and had 119 goals and 230 assists over 10 seasons in New York.
Zetterberg gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead with 6:54 remaining. Jonathan Ericsson fired a shot from center point and Zetterberg deflected it in front past Halak on the goalie's glove side.
The Islanders tied it 2:33 later. Dennis Seidenberg's shot was stopped by Mrazek, and Bailey and Islanders captain John Tavares both whacked at the puck in front, with Bailey getting credit for the goal. It gave Bailey a point in five straight games, and seven points in his last seven games.
The Islanders trailed 2-1 after two periods before Boychuk tied it 1:52 into the third. Casey Cizikas sent the puck toward the net, it rolled around the boards and DeKeyser tried to clear it. But the puck went to Boychuk, who fired it past Mrazek from the right side for his fourth of the season and second in three games.
Green nearly had a third goal less than 5 minutes later but it was overturned on a challenge by Islanders coach Jack Capuano for goalie interference by Detroit center Luke Glendening.
Green gave the Red Wings a 2-1 lead with 5:20 left in the second period. Thomas Vanek skated toward the net from the left corner and sent a pass to Green in the middle, and the defenseman beat Halak in the top right corner. It was Green's sixth of the season and his first multi-goal game since his first career hat trick against Ottawa on Oct. 17.
Lee got the Islanders on the scoreboard first 5:16 into the game on their first shot on goal. Cal Clutterbuck sent a centering pass back to the middle as he skated past the net on the right side and Lee wristed it through a couple of defenders and past Mrazek. It was Lee's sixth of the season and fifth in the last six games.
Green tied it with 7:07 remaining in the first on a one-timer off a pass from Nielsen.
About 2 minutes later, Islanders defenseman Travis Hamonic received 17 minutes of penalties for fighting Detroit's Steve Ott. After Tavares was hit in the face by a high stick from the Red Wings' Drew Miller, Ott came in and hit Tavares as he backed away and held his face. Hamonic took exception and fought Ott and received instigator, fighting and misconduct penalties.
NOTES: Nielsen's assist was his ninth of the season and it gave him 15 points, second on the team behind Zetterberg. ... The Red Wings scratched D Ryan Sproul and LW Thomas Nosek. ... The teams play twice more, both at Detroit, on Feb. 3 and Feb. 21. ... G Thomas Greiss and LW Anthony Beauvilier were scratched by the Islanders.
UP NEXT
Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Tuesday night in the finale of a three-game trip.
Islanders: Host the crosstown-rival Rangers on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game homestand.
Comments