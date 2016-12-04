Fernandez, Ramey named Yamaha Coast Open Co-champions

Mother Nature was the only one under par at the Yahama Coast Open on Sunday at the Grand Bear.
Kyle Ramey and Casey Fernandez will share the championship and the payout in the 2016 tournament. Ramey and Fernandez were both at 3-under after 36 holes anxiously awaited the well-anticipated final round as almost two inches of rain fell on the Grand Bear Golf Club overnight.
Zack Fischer finished third at even-par 144, followed by Jamie Marshall at 145 and Steve Wilson at 146. Austin Sparks, Ben Wood, and Carlos Sainz tied for sixth at 147. Diamondhead’s Robbie Russell finished ninth at 148.
Stewart Horsely won his second Yamaha Coast Open in style, firing 68-72—140 to win by seven shots over three-time champion Robert David Smith. Biloxi’s Tracy McGuire 151 and Greenville’s Brother Sandifer 152 finished 3rd and 4th respectively.
Howard Waugh won his second Yamaha Super-Senior Coast Open with rounds of 75-71-146. Lynn Pippin finished runner-up at 153, followed by Diamondhead’s David Czaplicki at 156. Mike Thompson of Tupelo and Paul Brewer of Ridgeland finished tied for 4th at 157.
