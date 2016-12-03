Trimble's late free throws lift Maryland over Oklahoma State

Maryland had another comeback in it Saturday night against Oklahoma State.
Melo Trimble made two free throws with 9.4 seconds remaining to lift Maryland to a 71-70 victory after rallying from a 12-point deficit against the Cowboys.
Trimble scored 13 points, and Jaylen Brantley and Damonte Dodd both added 12 points for the Terrapins (8-1).
"This group of mine, it's amazing what they do," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "We have all these young kids playing and we keep battling."
Oklahoma State's Jawun Evans missed an off-balance jumper in the closing seconds that would have given the Cowboys a victory.
It was the fourth time this year Maryland has rallied from a deficit of at least nine points in the second half to win. The Terps also did so against Georgetown, Towson and Richmond.
"It's pretty much status quo for the Terps here -- fall behind, come back," Oklahoma State coach Brad Underwood said.
Evans scored 16 points for Oklahoma State (6-2), while Jeffrey Carroll came off the bench to score 15 points and add 12 rebounds.
Oklahoma State led 60-48 with 12 minutes to play, but Maryland uncorked a 13-0 run to tighten the game for the closing minutes.
"We kept coming," Turgeon said. "I think everybody on our team knew we were going to win the game once we cut it down."
The Cowboys, who entered the night as the nation's No. 2 scoring team, was held to a season-low in points largely because it sputtered in the final 10 minutes.
"We had a couple good looks and missed a couple putbacks, but more importantly, Maryland got very aggressive on the offensive end," Underwood said. "They got second shots and other opportunities. For the most part, that stretch of the game was the deciding factor."
Neither team did a good job of taking care of the ball. Oklahoma State was effective in disrupting the Terps early and forced 18 turnovers, but managed only six points off those miscues. Maryland scored 20 points off 15 Cowboy turnovers.
That was enough to put the Terps in position to claim yet another tight victory.
"Hopefully we make it to the tournament down the road because in those type of games, the further you get, the closer they are," Trimble said. "I'm glad we're going through this now and hopefully we'll still be as good as we are now later."
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys played well for much of the night in their first true road game under Underwood before Maryland rallied. Oklahoma State has two more key nonconference road tests this month at Tulsa and Wichita State.
Maryland: The Terrapins earned a split in what set up to be the toughest week of their nonconference schedule. Maryland fell 73-59 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday before bouncing back against Oklahoma State.
ROLE PLAYER
Brantley played a career-high 22 minutes and was on the floor for the Terps' entire 13-0 run that erased Oklahoma State's lead. "We had no chance without him tonight," Turgeon said.
INJURIES
Maryland was without sophomore forward Ivan Bender, who has a bone bruise in his left knee. Bender is averaging 4.1 points and 3.3 rebounds and played in the Terps' first eight games.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State heads back on the road when it comes out of final exams Dec. 10 and visits Tulsa. The Cowboys will try to avenge last year's 66-56 loss to the Golden Hurricane.
Maryland continues its five-game homestand when Howard visits on Wednesday. It will be the Terps' first meeting with the nearby Bison since 1996.
