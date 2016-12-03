Fernandez, Ramey share lead at Yahama Coast Open

Casey Fernandez has company atop the leaderboard of the 2016 Yamaha Coast Open.
Windance professional Kyle Ramey fired a 1-under 71 Saturday to tie Fernandez at 3-under 141 after 36 holes on Saturday at Grand Bear Golf Club.
The final round is scheduled for a 7:30 a.m. start Sunday, weather permitting.
Seven other golfers are within seven shots of the lead, including 8-time Yamaha Coast Open champion Steve Wilson. The 2009 US Mid-Am champion shot a 71. Zack Fischer of Benton, AR is three shots back at even-par 144. Jamie Marshall of Lone Tree, CO is at 145, followed by Wilson at 146.
Ben Wood, Carlos Sainz and Austin Sparks are six shots back at 147. Diamondhead resident Robbie Russell is at 148.
Fernandez didn’t do himself any favors on the front nine, shooting 38 after bogies on 4 and 7.
“I made bogey on 4 by hitting a 9-iron over the green,” said Fernandez. “I misjudged the wind. I flew the green on 7 as well. I was hitting it well, but I couldn’t figure out the wind. That putt on 10 was the longest putt I made all day. I want to be more confident with the putter. I’m hitting it really well.”
Ramey, who also played at Southern Miss, stayed patient in less than ideal conditions.
“I played a pretty scrappy round of golf today,” said Ramey. “Haven’t struck the ball real well but have done a good job of managing my game and staying patient. It’s fun to play in different conditions. Looking forward to playing tomorrow.”
Stewart Horsely fired a solid 72 on for a 4-under 140 total and will take a 7-shot lead into the final round in the 50-and-over Senior Division. Three-time champion Robert David Smith is at 147, followed by Biloxi’s Tracy McGuire 151 and Greenville’s Brother Sandifer 152.
“I think Horsely has only missed one or two iron shots in two days,” said Sandifer. “He’s going to be hard to catch.”
Howard Waugh is looking to hoist the Super-Senior trophy for the second time after a brilliant 1-under 71 on Saturday, good enough for a 7-shot lead over Lynn Pippin of Ocean Springs.
“I played really well today, and I made some putts. That’s fun,” said Waugh.
