Youngstown State keeps Tressel as leader till 2018 or longer

Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel's contract has been extended by a year, through June 2018, with options for the former Ohio State football coach to stay in his current role even longer.
His new contract agreement with Youngstown State trustees includes three one-year options that could extend the contract until June 2021.
Tressel is paid $300,000 annually. The Vindicator reports he declined the trustees' offer to raise that by about $75,000, citing the school's financial troubles.
Tressel became president at Youngstown State in 2014, several years after he was forced to resign at Ohio State when he admitted to lying to the NCAA and the university about what he knew about players trading memorabilia and equipment for tattoos.
Tressel maintains that he doesn't intend to return to coaching.
Comments