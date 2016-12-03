Sports

December 3, 2016 5:31 AM

Kjetil Jansrud wins first World Cup downhill of season

By GRAHAM DUNBAR AP Sports Writer
VAL D'ISERE, France

Kjetil Jansrud of Norway won the season's first World Cup downhill on Saturday, a day after his victory in super-G.

Jansrud was 0.26 seconds faster than Peter Fill of Italy, the defending World Cup downhill champion, down the 3.4-kilometer (2-mile) Oreiller-Killy course.

Aksel Lund Svindal was third, trailing 0.33 behind teammate Jansrud. Svindal was runner-up on Friday on his comeback from a 10-month injury absence.

For the second straight day, Norway and Italy filled the podium and Austria struggled.

No Austrian placed in the top 15, with lower-ranked starters still racing.

Val d'Isere hosted a World Cup downhill for the first time in 10 seasons.

The French resort took over a three-race weekend meeting which was cancelled at Beaver Creek, Colorado because of lack of snow.

