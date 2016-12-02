NHL Capsules

Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner in the Calgary Flames' 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
Monahan waited out Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over the goalie's right pad. Calgary's Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle's attempt at the other end to seal the victory.
Kris Versteeg scored in regulation and the shootout, and Mikael Backlund also scored in regulation for the Flames. They have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their last six to improve to 12-13-2.
Johnson made 26 saves for his second straight victory and fifth in his last six starts.
Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored for Minnesota, and Dubnyk made 30 saves The Wild are 0-1-2 in their last three to drop to 11-8-4.
Comments