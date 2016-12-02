Sports

December 2, 2016 11:16 PM

Pawley's 4 TDs lead Bixby past Lawton

By Associated Press The Associated Press
YUKON, Okla.

Tucker Pawley ran for four touchdowns to help Bixby defeat Lawton 39-31 in the Class 6A-II final Friday night at Yukon High School.

It was Bixby's third consecutive state title, and Tanner Griffin has been the starting quarterback in all three wins.

Lawton led 19-7 in the first quarter of 2014 championship game rematch, with help from an 11-yard touchdown pass from Zack Hanna to Jayquan Lincoln and a 34-yard interception return for a score by Lincoln.

Bixby finally took the lead when Nic Swanson caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Griffin to give his team a 29-25 advantage in the third quarter.

Lawton cut its deficit to 36-31 in the fourth quarter, but Jason Campbell kicked a 35-yard field goal late in the period to provide a cushion.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

WATCH: No. 7 Pass Christian rallies to defeat No. 1 Bay

View more video

Sports Videos