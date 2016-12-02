Sean Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames beat Wild 3-2

Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner in the Calgary Flames' 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.
Monahan waited out Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over the goalie's right pad. Calgary's Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle's attempt at the other end to seal the victory.
Kris Versteeg scored in regulation and the shootout, and Mikael Backlund also scored in regulation for the Flames. They have won two straight and are 4-1-1 in their last six to improve to 12-13-2.
Johnson made 26 saves for his second straight victory and fifth in his last six starts.
Chris Stewart and Mikko Koivu scored for Minnesota, and Dubnyk made 30 saves The Wild are 0-1-2 in their last three to drop to 11-8-4.
Stewart opened the scoring at 3:50 of the first period when he redirected defenceman Jared Spurgeon's shot past Johnson. The Flames tied it at 12:26 when Versteeg backhanded a rebound past Dubnyk.
Just 1:07 later during a man advantage, Backlund tapped a loose puck in the crease into the net behind Dubnyk. Koivu tied it at 7:40 of the third, beating Johnson with a shot to the top corner.
The Flames had a power play to start overtime, but weren't able to capitalize.
Notes: Stewart had gone 14 games without recording a point and 15 games. ... Monahan extended his points streak to three games with an assist on Versteeg's goal.
UP NEXT:
Wild: At Edmonton on Sunday night.
Flames: Host Anaheim on Sunday night.
