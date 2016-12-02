Simmons edges Lumberton for Class 1A title

Marquez Pam had two rushing touchdowns and also an interception on defense to help lead Simmons past Lumberton 30-26 on Friday in the Mississippi Class 1A state championship game.
Simmons (13-0) capped an undefeated season and extended its winning streak to a state-best 25 games.
Pam’s second touchdown was a 4-yard run that put the Blue Devils ahead 30-20 with 4:34 left in the fourth quarter. He finished with 91 yards rushing on 21 carries and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.
Lumberton (12-3) was led by quarterback Jared Tribett, who had two rushing touchdowns and threw for 168 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers had a chance to win late after recovering an onside kick with 1:43 remaining, but turned the ball over on downs on the Simmons’ 24-yard line.
Calhoun City 22, Bay Springs 8: Calhoun City used a dominating defensive performance in the second half to beat Bay Springs for the Mississippi Class 2A state championship.
The Wildcats (15-1) won their first state title since 1989 and second in school history.
Calhoun City’s defense intercepted three passes and held Bay Springs to just 176 yards of total offense.
Calhoun City quarterback Jojo Gray threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, which earned him the game’s Most Valuable Player honors.
Gray’s touchdown pass to A'Tarius Moore on a fourth down gave Calhoun City a 16-8 lead with 4:08 left in the third quarter. His rushing touchdown came from 6 yards out and gave the Wildcats a 22-8 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Bay Springs (12-4) was led by Caderius Lee, who threw for 113 yards.
