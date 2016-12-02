Sports

December 2, 2016 8:26 PM

Brooks help Marist hold off Niagara 72-66 in MAAC opener

The Associated Press
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y.

Kentrall Brooks had a career-high 17 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for his first double-double and Marist opened Metro Atlantic play with a 72-66 win over Niagara on Friday.

Ryan Funk added 16 points, including a key 3-pointer with 19 seconds left, for the Red Foxes (4-4), who won their third straight. Brian Parker had 14 points.

Kahlil Dukes led the Purple Eagles (1-6) with 18 points and Matt Scott added 15 with 10 rebounds. Niagara outrebounded Marist 52-33 but the Red Foxes had a 40-20 advantage on points in the paint.

The duel between Scott, who averages 20 points, and Marist's Khallid Hart, averaging 21, never materialized. Hart was 4 of 15 for nine points, Scott shot 4 for 20 and they combined to go 2 of 15 behind the arc.

None of the Purple Eagles got untracked, shooting 28 percent (18 for 64), including 4 of 21 on 3s. However, they were 26 of 27 from the line, making all 17 in the second half.

