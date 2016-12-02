Sports

Iona opens defense of MAAC title with win over Saint Peter's

JERSEY CITY, N.J.

Rickey McGill and Jon Severe each scored 19 points and Iona opened the defense of its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title with a 79-65 victory over Saint Peter's on Friday night.

McGill was 8 of 10 from the field and Severe 5 of 10 from 3-point range. E.J. Crawford added 13 points and Sam Cassell Jr. and Jordan Washington 11 each for the Gaels (4-2), who won their fourth straight game. The Gaels shot 52.7 percent and were 10 of 24 from the arc for 41.7 percent.

For Saint Peter's, Nick Griffin made 5 of 10 3-point attempts for 17 points and Quadir Welton added 13 points and 14 rebounds for his second double-double of the season and 15th of the senior's career. The Peacocks (3-3) had a two-game win streak snapped.

The teams were tied early in the second half. McGill capped a 6-0 spurt with a 3-pointer for a 72-61 lead with 2:18 to go.

