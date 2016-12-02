No. 13 Indiana rolls over SIU-Edwardsville 83-60

Juwan Morgan scored a career-high 18 points and finished with 10 rebounds, De'Ron Davis scored 14 points and No. 13 Indiana rolled to an 83-60 victory over SIU-Edwardsville on Friday night.
Indiana's bench outscored SIU-Edwardsville's 34-12 and the Hoosiers dominated the glass, outrebounding the Cougars 45-31. The Hoosiers (6-1) eliminated opportunities for SIU-Edwardsville to score second chance points by grabbing 30 defensive rebounds. Indiana outscored the Cougars 17-5 in second-chance points.
The Hoosiers' offense revolved around ball movement, as 15 of Indiana's 28 field goals came by way of an assist with nine Hoosiers recording at least one assist.
Burak Eslik finished with 18 points for SIU-Edwardsville (4-4).
BIG PICTURE: Promising sophomore OG Anunoby watched the Hoosiers' victory from the bench, where he sat in a walking boot. He used crutches when he entered and exited the court from the locker room. Anunoby is out indefinitely after spraining his right ankle during the Hoosiers' 76-67 win over North Carolina.
POLL IMPLICATIONS: After a thrilling victory over No. 3 North Carolina on Wednesday night, Indiana will have two weeks before it plays a ranked opponent, when Indiana takes on No. 18 Butler at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
UP NEXT:
SIU-Edwardsville hosts Stetson on Wednesday.
Indiana hosts Southeast Missouri State on Sunday.
